February 16, 2018 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

ECB sees market volatility contained to stocks: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not overly concerned by the recent bout of volatility in global markets as the impact has been largely contained to equities, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Skopje, Coeure said volatility was a fact of life and the ECB had to live with it, though it was keeping an eye on financial conditions to see if there is a broader impact of the recent market correction. (Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

