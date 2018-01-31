ECB won't be too hasty in ending bond buys: Coeure

DUBLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not be too hasty in ending its 2.55 trillion euro bond purchase programme as inflation is still not where the bank wants it, executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday.

“Of course (quantitative easing) will not last forever but there is also a very wide agreement in the governing council ... that we have to be patient and prudent because we are not yet where we want to be in terms of inflation,” Coeure said in question and answer session after a speech in Dublin.

“We are not going to be too hasty,” Coeure added. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)