ECB's Coeure sees rates steady through summer 2019-Tagesspiegel

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank expects interest rates to stay at their current level through the summer of next year and while monetary normalisation has started, it is gradual, ECB board member Benoit Coeure told Germany’s Taggespiegel.

“We expect interest rates to stay at the current level at least through the summer of 2019. But we have already started to reduce our net asset purchases and anticipate to end them after the end of December,” Coeure told the paper in an interview released on Sunday. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Douglas Busvine)