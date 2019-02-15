New round of ECB long-term loans to banks is possible: Coeure

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A new round of long-term loans from the European Central Bank to euro zone lenders is possible and being discussed, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said in New York on Friday.

Coeure added that the euro zone’s recent economic slowdown is more pronounced than earlier expected, suggesting that the path of inflation will also be more shallow.

The ECB will next meet on March 7 and policymakers are widely expected to slash growth and inflation projections as the euro zone is suffering its biggest slowdown in half a decade. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)