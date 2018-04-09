FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

No need for ECB to adapt policy after recent weak data- Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not need to adapt its monetary policy after recent weakness in some euro zone economic indicators, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

Speaking on France Info radio, Coeure said that the economy was not seeing a slowdown, but rather a largely anticipated correction after reaching multi-year highs.

“This correction does not lead us today to revise our forecasts, I can’t speak for the future but we are going to keep following this,” he said.

Coeure added that though future monetary policy would depend on economic indicators, policy was on a long-term path and would remain highly accommodative for a long time. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

