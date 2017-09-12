FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB will eventually hit inflation target: Constancio
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2017 / 2:07 PM / a month ago

ECB will eventually hit inflation target: Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s unconventional policy tools have successfully fought of the threat of deflation and will eventually raise inflation back to target, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.

“By keeping a sufficient degree of monetary policy accommodation we can be confident that our goal will eventually be reached, in accordance with our mandate,” Constancio told a conference in Frankfurt.

Having undershot its target for over four years, the ECB is now contemplating whether to ease back on stimulus, accepting that inflation will take longer to reach its target of almost 2 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.