German central bank favours ESM help over joint coronabond: newspaper

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s central bank is not in favour of mutualising euro zone debt through the issuance of a joint ‘coronabond’ and sees the ESM rescue fund as a more appropriate tool, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Die Zeit.

Weidmann argued that a credit line with the European Stability Mechanism could come with easier conditions than during normal times, and this could provide the necessary solidarity between euro zone members, Die Zeit quoted the Bundesbank chief on Wednesday.

European leaders have been locked in a disagreement over the ways to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which is certain to drag the bloc into a deep recession. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)