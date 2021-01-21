ECB's Lagarde says pandemic risks to economy "less pronounced"

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic probably caused an economic contraction in late 2020 and is likely to drag on growth early this year but activity remains in line with the European Central Bank’s forecasts, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

She said risks to the economy remained tilted to the downside but were “less pronounced”.

“The rollout of vaccines, which started in late December, allows for greater confidence in the resolution of the health crisis. However, it will take time until widespread immunity is achieved, and further adverse developments related to the pandemic cannot be ruled out,” Lagarde told a news conference following the ECB’s policy meeting.

Last month, the ECB predicted economic growth of 3.9% this year across the 19 countries that share the euro, assuming restrictions would be lifted by the end of March and herd immunity reached before the end of the year.

But vaccinations have got off to a slow start, with only 5% or fewer of those over 60 years old or clinically vulnerable so far vaccinated in Italy, Germany and France, according to Fathom Consulting data.

Meanwhile, several euro zone countries including Germany and Italy have extended restrictions on movements and economic activity until at least mid-February as they struggle to contain a new strain of the coronavirus.

Lagarde said incoming data suggested that rising coronavirus cases and lockdowns to curb them had led to a contraction in activity in the final quarter of last year and were also expected to weigh on activity in the first quarter of 2021.

“In sum, this is broadly in line with the latest baseline of the December 2020 macroeconomic projections,” Lagarde said.

Economists polled by Reuters still expect the euro zone economy to expand by 4.5% this year, mainly thanks to a rebound in the second quarter. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)