22 minutes ago
REFILE-German court sends challenge of ECB scheme to the European Court
August 15, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 22 minutes ago

REFILE-German court sends challenge of ECB scheme to the European Court

1 Min Read

(Fixes repeat of "individuals" in second paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Constitutional Court declined to hear a challenge of the European Central Bank's 2.3 trillion euro ($2.7 trillion)asset purchase scheme, referring the case instead to the European Court of Justice, it said on Tuesday.

The ruling now sends the case - brought by several individuals, including academics and politicians - to a court which has already backed the ECB's more contentious emergency bond purchase scheme known as Outright Monetary Transactions or OMT with only relatively minor limitations, suggesting an uphill battle for the challenge. ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Frank Siebelt and Ursula Knapp)

