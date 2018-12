LUXEMBOURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s 2.6 trillion euro bond-buying programme does not violate European Union law, the EU’s top court said on Tuesday, rejecting a complaint by a group of German eurosceptics.

“The ECB’s PSPP programme for the purchase of government bonds on secondary markets does not infringe EU law,” the court said in a press release. (Reporting by Michele Sinner Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)