ECB should not be swayed by one set of good data, Nowotny says

VIENNA, May 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not be swayed by a single set of data, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday after better-than-expected euro zone growth figures for the first quarter.

“With regard to the immediate economic developments ... we have to take a medium-term perspective. I think we should not be guided by measures from one month,” he told a news conference when asked about recent growth figures. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Gareth Jones)