ECB's De Guindos says markets not taking hard Brexit for granted

MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A messy exit by Britain from the European Union is not seen as a foregone conclusion by financial market participants, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

“It is not 100% taken for granted that there will be a disorderly exit,” De Guindos said at an event in Madrid some six weeks ahead of the Oct. 31 date on which Britain is due to leave.

If there were a hard Brexit, he said, this would increase volatility and have a negative impact on the global economy.

