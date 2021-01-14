ECB's de Cos says banks should be prudent regarding their dividend policy

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - European lenders should continue maintaining a prudent approach regarding their future dividend policy as the impact from the coronavirus pandemic has not yet been fully reflected in banks’ balance sheets, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Thursday.

In December, the ECB decided to let banks pay out part of their cumulated 2019-2020 profits to shareholders if they had enough capital, easing a blanket ban on dividends and buybacks set during the first wave of the coronavirus crisis, though it still asked banks to be prudent to preserve capital for a wave of unpaid loans that could reach 1.4 trillion euros ($1.70 trillion).

“The recommendation will remain valid until the end of September 2021 when, provided there are no materially adverse developments, the ECB intends to lift the recommendation and return to assessing banks’ capital and dividend distribution plans,” De Cos told a financial event in Spain on Thursday. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Nathan Allen)