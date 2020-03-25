ECB's de Cos open to lifting bond purchase limits: Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should be ready to ditch a self imposed limit to buy no more than a third of any country’s debt as part of its asset purchase scheme, Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernández de Cos told a German newspaper.

De Cos, considered a dove on the rate-setting Governing Council, also said that an interest rate cut remains a possibility, even if policymakers decided not to lower record low interest rate any further earlier this month, he told Germany’s Handelsblatt. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Mark Heinrich)