ECB's Holzmann sees small but real risk of deflation

VIENNA, March 31 (Reuters) - There is a small but real risk that the euro zone will tip into deflation, European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Tuesday.

“The possibility is not ruled out. The size (of the risk) is small but not zero,” Holzmann, who heads the Austrian National Bank and sits on the ECB Governing Council, told a news conference.

“If deflation is caused by a collapse of the real economy, I think it will be difficult to solve it with monetary policy alone but rather there would have to be solutions stretching into the real economy,” he added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)