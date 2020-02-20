Coronavirus a new threat to euro zone expansion: ECB

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone is on track for a modest economic growth but weak trade and the coronavirus outbreak keep the outlook uncertain, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“The underlying fundamentals for a continued though moderate expansion of the euro area economy remain in place, as foreseen in the December 2019 Eurosystem staff projections,” de Guindos said in Frankfurt.

“But the risks surrounding the euro area remain tilted to the downside,” he said, largely repeating the ECB’s most recent assessment. “In particular, the outbreak of the coronavirus and its potential effect on global growth add a new layer of uncertainty.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)