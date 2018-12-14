ECB needs to keep options open given uncertainty: de Guindos

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to keep its policy options open given the rising uncertainty in the global economy, Luis de Guindos, the bank’s vice president, said on Friday.

The ECB formally ended its bond purchase scheme on Thursday but made few other commitments, leaving the door open to more monetary support in case growth falters.

“We’re in a dark room that sometimes gets a bit darker, and when you are in a dark room you have to be very cautious and try to keep your optionality at the maximum level,” de Guindos told a conference. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)