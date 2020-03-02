ECB ready to act as needed on coronavirus: de Guindos

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - The global coronavirus outbreak could disrupt growth and the European Central Bank stands ready to adjust all of its instruments as needed, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

“We remain vigilant and will closely monitor all incoming data,” de Guindos said in London about the impact of the outbreak.

“Our forward guidance steers the orientation of our monetary policy,” de Guindos said. “In any case, the Governing Council stands ready to adjust all its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)