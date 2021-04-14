ECB sees bigger risk in removing support too early than too late - de Guindos

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - Removing fiscal and central bank support from an ailing euro zone economy too early is a bigger risk than leaving stimulus in place too long, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

With the pandemic expected to be brought under control over the summer months, some ECB policymakers have started to discuss scaling back ECB support but de Guindos cautioned against a hasty move.

“At the moment, risks from the early withdrawal of policies are higher than the risks associated with keeping support measures in place,” he said in a speech. “However, any negative longer-term effects from keeping support measures in place need to be carefully and continuously monitored.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)