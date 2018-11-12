Italy's budget tussle raises broader debt concerns: ECB's de Guindos

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Europe is again facing concerns about the sustainability of public debt, particularly in Italy, raising the risk of contagion on the euro zone’s periphery, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

“As regards public finances, Italy is the most prominent case at the moment in light of the overall debt level and the political tensions around the Italian government’s budget plans,” de Guindos told a conference in Frankfurt.

“The strong market reactions to political events have triggered renewed concerns about the sovereign-bank nexus in parts of Europe,” de Guindos said. “Although contagion has been limited so far, it remains a possibility.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)