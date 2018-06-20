FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 20, 2018 / 2:58 PM / in an hour

Draghi welcomes Franco-German proposal on euro zone budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINTRA, Portugal, June 20 (Reuters) - A Franco-German proposal to deepen the monetary union through a euro zone budget is an encouraging step and should be welcomed, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“The recent document produced by France and Germany is to be welcomed,” Draghi told a central banking conference. “It’s an encouraging step in this direction (of deepening the monetary union)”

“It’s made important by the very difficult political circumstances in which document was produced ... it’s the first time we’re having a proposal by governments,” Draghi added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.