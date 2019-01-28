Draghi: uncertainty weighing on economic sentiment

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy has performed worse than expected in recent months and global uncertainty is dragging down economic sentiment, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

“The persistence of uncertainties in particular relating to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism is weighing on economic sentiment,” Draghi told the European Parliament’s committee on economic affairs in Brussels, largely repeating the bank’s policy message after last Thursday’s rate meeting.

The ECB left policy on hold last week but warned that the bloc’s growth dip may be bigger and longer than earlier feared, pointing to even more protracted policy normalisation and suggesting that the bank’s next step could be to provide more support, not less. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)