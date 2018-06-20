ECB's Draghi: forces holding back wage growth are waning

SINTRA, Portugal, June 20 (Reuters) - The forces holding back wages in the euro zone are gradually waning and the European Central Bank is confident that inflation will continue to rise back towards its objective of almost 2 percent, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Draghi said that labour costs are on an upward path, adding that he has found little evidence that electronic commerce is weighing on inflation.

Factors holding back inflation include labour market slack, low productivity, the retreat of labour unions, labour market reforms, an increase in the labour supply and workers’ demand stability over increased wages, Draghi said.

“We see that all these combined effects ... are gradually waning out, “ Draghi said.