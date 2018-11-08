Euro zone economy to continue growing despite hiccups: Draghi

DUBLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi downplayed a recent string is weak economic data, arguing on Thursday that the euro zone’s broad-based expansion is set to continue.

“While some sector-specific data and selected survey results have been somewhat weaker than expected, the latest incoming information overall suggests that the broad-based expansion in the euro area, and in Ireland, is set to continue,” Draghi told Irish lawmakers in a hearing.

Draghi also reaffirmed the ECB’s plans to wind down bond purchases, also known as quantitative easing, by the close of the year and to keep rates at a record low at least through next summer. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)