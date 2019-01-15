Euro zone economy weaker than expected: ECB's Draghi

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Recent economic developments in the euro zone have been weaker than expected and uncertainties, notably related to global factors, remain prominent, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Tuesday.
“A significant amount of monetary policy stimulus is still needed to support the further build-up of domestic price pressures and headline inflation developments over the medium term,” Draghi told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa