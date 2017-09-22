Europe needs to tackle youth unemployment -Draghi

DUBLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Europe needs to tackle high youth unemployment, to safeguard democracy, social cohesion, public trust and its growth prospects, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

“We have seen how in several countries the weight of the crisis has fallen disproportionately on the young people, leaving a legacy of failed hopes, anger and ultimately mistrust in the values of our society and in the identity of our democracy,” Draghi said in Dublin.

Although the euro zone jobless rate is now around 9 percent, youth unemployment is at 19 percent, about 4 percentage points higher than at the beginning of the economic crisis in 2007. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)