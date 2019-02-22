Leaving euro or EU doesn't equate to sovereignty: ECB's Draghi

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Leaving the European Union or the euro currency does not equate to greater sovereignty for the country involved, which would then become hostage to decisions made elsewhere, the head of the European Central Bank said on Friday.

“Being outside the EU might lead to more policy independence, but not necessarily to greater sovereignty,” Mario Draghi said in a lecture in Bologna, Italy. “The same is true of the single currency.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Editing by William Maclean)