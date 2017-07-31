FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Still no solid evidence inflation will remain on target - ECB's Linde
July 31, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 15 days ago

Still no solid evidence inflation will remain on target - ECB's Linde

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - There are still too few signs that consumer prices in the euro zone will strengthen enough to hover at the European Central Bank's target of near 2 percent on a permanent basis, the Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said in a speech on Monday.

"There is still no solid evidence that inflation is on an upwards trajectory that will bring it close to our 2 percent target on a permanent basis," Linde said, according to a statement released after he spoke in Aviles, northern Spain.

The economic recovery in the euro zone has helped fix some imbalances, Linde said, though some knock-on effects from the crisis, including high unemployment and high public debt, remained, he added. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

