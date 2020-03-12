Bonds News
UPDATE 1-ECB signals growth slowdown as Lagarde doesn't rule out recession

    FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
cut its growth forecasts for this year and next on Thursday, and
its president declined to rule out the currency bloc slipping
into recession as the coronavirus epidemic weighs heavily on
economic activity.
    Christine Lagarde said the ECB now expected the euro zone
economy to grow by 0.8% this year, a significant drop from the
expansion of 1.1% it had forecast in December.
    Asked at a news conference if a recession beckoned, she said
the outturn for the economy would "clearly depend on the speed
and strength" of the collective response to the epidemic, which
had left the global economy "facing a major shock".
    Foremost among those was a coordinated response from
governments on the fiscal front, she said.
    The lowered growth outlook for 2020 was part of a series of
new estimates that the ECB collated before the outbreak hit
Europe. They were probably already out of date, Lagarde said.
    The bank forecast GDP growth of 1.3% in 2021 and 1.4% in
2022, compared to an expansion of 1.4% for each year projected
in December.
    Lagarde said risks to the outlook were "clearly on the
downside", and the coronavirus had added a "substantial"
negative element.
    The ECB left its inflation projections unchanged at 1.1%,
1.4% and 1.6%.
    The cut-off date for the ECB's economic forecasts is usually
three weeks before they are presented to the policy-making
Governing Council.
    The following are the ECB staff's new projections for
inflation and GDP growth, with December forecasts in brackets.  
  
    The ECB updates projections once a quarter.
    
                 2020        2021        2022
GDP growth    0.8 (1.1)   1.3 (1.4)   1.4 (1.4)
Inflation     1.1 (1.1)   1.4 (1.4)   1.6 (1.6)

