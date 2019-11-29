ECB's Holzmann says he supports factoring climate change into monetary policy

VIENNA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Austria’s member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council said on Friday he supports ECB President Christine Lagarde’s plan to factor climate change into monetary policy discussions, though price stability should come first.

“Monetary policy’s primary task remains of course securing price and financial-market stability. But the discussion on factoring environmental aspects into monetary and financial-market models cannot be ignored,” Robert Holzmann said in a statement issued by the Austrian National Bank. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)