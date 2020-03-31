ECB's Holzmann dodges issue of 'coronabonds' for now

VIENNA, March 31 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann, faced with ECB President Christine Lagarde supporting the idea of so-called ‘coronabonds’ and an Austrian government that opposes them, declined to comment on the issue on Tuesday.

Holzmann, who heads the Austrian National Bank, told a news conference there would be further discussions within the ECB on the idea of common EU bonds, but he declined to comment on the issue for the time being. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)