Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

ECB sees slower growth next year, faster pick up later

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
expects economic growth to rebound more slowly next year as the
pandemic continues to weigh on output but the recovery could be
quicker in 2022 than earlier thought, its updated economic
projections showed on Thursday.
    In what it describes as the baseline scenario, the ECB
expects GDP to expand by 3.9% percent next year, slower than its
September forecast of 5%. But in 2022, growth is seen at 4.2%,
above a previous projection of 3.2%, ECB President Christine
Lagarde said.
    The ECB also sees inflation next year at 1%, unchanged from
its last projection, while in 2022, inflation is seen at 1.1%
against 1.3% seen three months ago. In the bank's initial
projection for 2023, inflation is expected to rise to 1.4%,
still well short of the ECB's target of almost 2%. 
    Lagarde said risks to the euro zone economy remained tilted
to the downside but had become less pronounced.  
    
    The following are the ECB's quarterly growth and inflation
projections through 2023. Figures in brackets are the ECB's
previous forecasts from September. For 2023, the ECB is
providing forecasts for the first time. 

                2020            2021           2022        2023
GDP growth  -7.3%  (-8.0%)   3.9%  (5.0%)   4.2%  (3.2%)    2.1%
Inflation    0.2%   (0.3%)   1.0%  (1.0%)   1.1%  (1.3%)    1.4%

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up