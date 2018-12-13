ECB trims growth projections, tweaks inflation forecasts

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut its growth forecasts and tweaked inflation projections on Thursday after the euro zone economy dipped more than expected in the second half of the year, ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference on Thursday. With underlying economic trends weakening since its previous projections in September and the threat of a global trade war looming large, investors had anticipated the cuts. They see growth levelling off in the coming years. For 2019, the ECB sees the euro zone economy expanding by 1.7 percent, against a previous projection of 1.8 percent and analyst expectations for 1.6 percent. It then sees growth at 1.7 percent in 2020 while its initial projection for 2021 is for a 1.5 percent expansion. For inflation the ECB raised slightly its 2018 forecast to 1.8 percent but cut its 2019 forecast to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent. It sees 2021 inflation at 1.8 percent. The following are the ECB staff's new projections for inflation and GDP growth, with September forecasts in brackets. The ECB updates projections once a quarter. For 2021, the figures are the ECB's initial projections. 2018 2019 2020 2021 GDP growth 1.9 (2.0) 1.7 (1.8) 1.7 (1.7) 1.5 Inflation 1.8 (1.7) 1.6 (1.7) 1.7 (1.7) 1.8 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)