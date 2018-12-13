Financial Services and Real Estate
ECB trims growth projections, tweaks inflation forecasts

    FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut
its growth forecasts and tweaked inflation projections on
Thursday after the euro zone economy dipped more than expected
in the second half of the year, ECB President Mario Draghi told
a news conference on Thursday.
    With underlying economic trends weakening since its previous
projections in September and the threat of a global trade war
looming large, investors had anticipated the cuts. They see
growth levelling off in the coming years. 
    For 2019, the ECB sees the euro zone economy expanding by
1.7 percent, against a previous projection of 1.8 percent and
analyst expectations for 1.6 percent.
    It then sees growth at 1.7 percent in 2020 while its initial
projection for 2021 is for a 1.5 percent expansion. 
    For inflation the ECB raised slightly its 2018 forecast to
1.8 percent but cut its 2019 forecast to 1.6 percent from 1.7
percent. It sees 2021 inflation at 1.8 percent.    
    The following are the ECB staff's new projections for
inflation and GDP growth, with September forecasts in brackets.
    The ECB updates projections once a quarter. For 2021, the
figures are the ECB's initial projections.

                2018        2019        2020      2021
GDP growth    1.9 (2.0)   1.7 (1.8)   1.7 (1.7)    1.5
Inflation     1.8 (1.7)   1.6 (1.7)   1.7 (1.7)    1.8   

