March 7, 2019 / 2:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 1-ECB cuts growth, inflation forecasts

2 Min Read

 (Adds ECB sees very low chance of recession)
    FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
slashed its growth and inflation forecasts for 2019 and lowered
those for 2020 and 2021 on Thursday, acknowledging that Europe's
slowdown was longer and deeper than earlier thought.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said that, unusually, the central
bank had not changed its assessment that risks were balanced to
the downside despite the policy changes. 
    He said that was because, although Thursday's decisions
would increase the resilience of the euro zone economy, it could
not affect external factors such as rising protectionism and the
still-uncertain course of Brexit.  
    However, the bank's governing council rated the probability
of a euro zone recession as "very low", he told a news
conference. 
    With a global trade war weighing on confidence, industrial
production and exports have slipped, exacerbated by a string of
domestic difficulties, from German industry's struggle to adapt
to new auto emissions regulations to protests in France. 
    Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, stagnated in the fourth
quarter and Italy is in outright recession, raising the risk
that a temporary slowdown will become a more lasting downturn as
business confidence is sapped by a steady flow of negative news.
    Following are the ECB staff's new projections for inflation
and GDP growth, with December forecasts in brackets.
    The ECB updates projections once a quarter. 
    
                2019        2020       2021
GDP growth   1.1 (1.7)   1.6 (1.7)   1.5 (1.5)
Inflation    1.2 (1.6)   1.5 (1.7)   1.6 (1.8) 

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Catherine Evans and
Larry King)
