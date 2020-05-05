Bundesbank's Weidmann to back ECB efforts to appease court

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - The head of the Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, said on Tuesday he would support the European Central Bank’s efforts to justify its massive purchases of government bonds and win the backing of Germany’s top court.

“The Federal Constitutional Court highlights important features of the Public Sector Purchase Programme which, overall, ensure a sufficient safety margin to monetary financing of governments,” Weidmann said in a statement.

“While respecting the independence of the ECB’s Governing Council, I will support efforts to meet this requirement.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)