Bonds News
May 13, 2020 / 12:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel, vowing to respect court's ECB ruling, wants strong euro

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would respect a ruling by Germany’s constitutional court requiring her government to challenge the ECB on its flagship stimulus plan but added that she wanted to preserve a strong single currency.

“I believe we must approach these tasks now with a clear political compass and this compass means for me I would like to see a strong common currency, a euro,” Merkel told lawmakers.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
