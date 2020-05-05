Merkel wants close examination of German court's ECB ruling - party sources

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - A German court ruling that the ECB overstepped its powers with its bond-buying plan must be looked at closely as it addresses the ECB’s scope to act, Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of her parliamentary party, participants at their meeting said.

However, Merkel avoided making her own assessment of Tuesday’s ruling by Germany’s Constitutional Court, according to participants at the meeting of her CDU/CSU parliamentary group.