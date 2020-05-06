Germany committed to European integration - Scholz spokesman

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry reiterated on Wednesday that Berlin is well aware of its responsibility for European integration after the country’s top court gave the European Central Bank three months to justify bond purchases under its flagship programme.

“I can refer to what the minister (Olaf Scholz) has said on the subject: We are now looking at the ruling, we are taking on our responsibility for integration and will implement all necessary steps resulting from the ruling in a timely manner,” ministry spokesman Dennis Kolberg said at a regular news conference. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Thomas Seythal Editing by Madeline Chambers)