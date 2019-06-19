German government spokeswoman declines to comment on Draghi's stimulus hint

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - A German government spokeswoman on Tuesday declined to comment on remarks by Mario Draghi that the European Central Bank would ease policy again if inflation fails to accelerate.

“I will not comment on this. I would like to point out to you that the ECB is independent,” spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said when asked to rate Draghi’s remarks.

Demmer repeated her stance when asked if Germany supported President Donald Trump’s views that further monetary stimulus for the euro zone by the ECB would lead to unfair European competition against the United States. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Louise Heavens)