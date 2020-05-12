ECB's Stournaras says markets appear unfazed by German court ruling

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - A ruling from Germany’s constitutional court questioning the legality of the ECB’s bond purchase programme has sown some confusion but fortunately not in markets, Greece’s central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday.

“Markets do not believe that (German Constitutional Court’s ruling) will create a grave issue and that is important,” Stournaras, an ECB Governing Council member and head of its audit committee, said in an online discussion on the implications of the German Constitutional Court’s decision on ECB policy.