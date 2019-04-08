German bank lobby group calls for tiered ECB deposit rate

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s bank lobby group BdB has called on the European Central Bank to lower the charge that banks pay on some of their excess cash by introducing a so-called tiered deposit rate.

“If the ECB is unable to end the era of negative interest rates this year, then it should at least take the central banks in Switzerland and Japan as a model,” said BdB president Hans-Walter Peters in remarks prepared for a Monday press conference.