Merkel believes German court's ECB ruling is "solvable" -sources

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel told senior officials from her party on Monday that a ruling by Germany’s Constitutional Court taking aim at an ECB stimulus programme is “solvable” if the central bank explains the plan, two participants at the meeting said.

The court last week gave the ECB three months to justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus plan or risk losing the Bundesbank as a participant, and called on the German parliament and government to challenge the bank on the matter.

Merkel told Monday’s meeting of top officials from her Christian Democrats it was understandable that the European Commission had stressed that national courts cannot call the rulings of the European Court of Justice into question, the participants said.