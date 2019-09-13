UPDATE 1-"Count Draghila is sucking our accounts dry", says Germany's Bild

* Newspaper paints Draghi as a vampire

* Bild says “the horror for German savers goes on”

* ECB cut rates and delivered more stimulus on Thursday (Adds detail on low rates fuelling German property boom)

By Paul Carrel

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s best-selling newspaper, Bild, on Friday accused European Central Bank President Mario Draghi of “sucking dry” the bank accounts of Germany’s savers, a day after the bank cut interest rates deeper into negative territory.

Hoping to jump-start economic activity nearly a decade after the euro zone’s debt crisis, the ECB on Thursday also announced that it would purchase bonds for an unlimited period, a measure that would push borrowing costs even lower.

The bigger-than-expected stimulus immediately fuelled concerns among frugal Germans, who have complained for years that the ECB’s is denying them a decent rate of return on their savings.

Next to a photomontage of Draghi with fangs and dressed as a vampire, Bild’s headline read: “Count Draghila is sucking our accounts dry ... The horror for German savers goes on and on.”

The newspaper has taken aim at Draghi before.

During the euro zone crisis, Bild gave the Italian a spiked Prussian helmet to encourage him to stick to German-style discipline. Draghi put the helmet on a shelf in his office.

Voicing Germans’ angst, Helmut Schleweis, president of Germany’s savings banks association, said the ECB’s latest policy package “does more harm than good”.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz sought to calm worried savers.

“Most contracts that customers have with their banks do not currently allow such penalty rates, so the problem is not acute,” Scholz said. “Banks’ boards are wise enough to grasp what they would trigger with such penalty rates.

PROPERTY PRICES SOAR

But Joachim Wuermeling, a board member of Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, struck a different tone. “Banks could soon pass on lower interest rates to even more customers,” he told Focus magazine.

Nobody should be surprised if banks demanded higher fees and were considering negative interest rates, Wuermeling said. “It may be necessary from a business and banking supervisory point of view,” he added.

Zero rates have fuelled a property boom in Germany, encouraging people to take out large home loans and attracting a flood of foreign money from international pension funds.

This has prompted a political backlash against these investors, with a national debate on how to curb spiraling rents.

Germans have long looked to the Bundesbank as a pillar of stability and guarantor of a stable currency.

Formed in 1957, the German central bank was a model for central bank independence in the years that followed, but its president is now just one voice on the ECB’s Governing Council.

New Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann, who also sits on the ECB’s policymaking Council, said the ECB’s policy met “pushback” this week.

Asked whether the new measures were a mistake, Holzmann told Bloomberg TV: “I’m sure this idea crossed the mind of some people and it definitely crossed my mind.”