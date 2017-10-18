FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Hansson says should consider corrections to bond-buying programme
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 4 days ago

ECB's Hansson says should consider corrections to bond-buying programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Given that people are feeling brighter about the economy, the European Central Bank should consider tweaking its bond-buying programme, Governing Council member Ardo Hansson told newspaper Handelsblatt.

“People are much more optimistic about the economic development and in this situation it is appropriate to think about small corrections,” he said, adding it was his personal view that bond buys should be reduced.

Asked if the ECB had enough room for maneuver in its monetary policy, Hansson said: “I think so. If the question is whether we have done all we can, the answer is no,” he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.