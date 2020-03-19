Austrian economy well positioned to survive crisis - ECB's Holzmann

VIENNA, March 19 (Reuters) - The Austrian economy is well positioned to survive the current coronavirus-related crisis, European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Thursday.

The prerequisites to overcome the crisis have been set, Holzmann - chief of Austria’s central bank - told ORF radio, referring both to the ECB’s announcement that it would pump more than 1 trillion euros ($1.08 trillion) of new funds into the financial system this year and to Austria’s 38 billion euro aid package.

The ECB on Wednesday said it remained ready to enact further stimulus if necessary, pushing back on comments from Holzmann who suggested that monetary policy may be at it limits.

Holzmann said that despite the crisis, it was necessary to look forward. ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)