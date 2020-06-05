ECB's Holzmann says he suggested holding off on stimulus boost

VIENNA, June 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann supported the ECB’s decision to increase its stimulus programme by 600 billion euros but also suggested holding off on the move, he said on Friday.

“I agreed with the decision,” Holzmann, the governor of the Austrian National Bank, told a news conference, adding that, given current uncertainties, he had argued it might have been worth deferring the decision until autumn. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)