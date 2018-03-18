FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 6:33 PM / a day ago

ECB policy on path to normalisation amid higher inflation -Villeroy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is on a path towards normalising its ultra-easy monetary policy as inflation in the euro zone accelerates, albeit slower than expected, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday.

“We are making progress on the inflation front... although a bit slower than we had expected,” Villeroy de Galhau, the governor of France’s central bank, said before attending a G20 summit in Buenos Aires. “Our policy is on a path to normalisation.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

