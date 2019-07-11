ECB should take market's pessimism with pinch of salt - Coeure

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s should take the low inflation expectations implied by euro zone bond prices with a pinch of salt as other gauges show greater confidence in the outlook, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said.

“While policymakers should never ignore signals coming from financial markets, they should not focus on them too narrowly either,” Coeure said in a lecture.

“The pessimism priced into bond markets today may not necessarily presage downward pressure on inflation tomorrow – at least not to the same extent.” (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)