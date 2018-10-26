Euro zone inflation expectations unchanged despite growth slowdown

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone prices are expected to continue growing at 1.7 percent per year until 2020 despite weaker underlying inflation and economic growth, a European Central Bank survey showed on Friday.

The ECB’s Survey of Professional Forecasters showed unchanged expectations for headline inflation for the next two years, at 1.7 percent, and in the long term at 1.9 percent. But forecasters cut their estimates for core inflation and economic growth for this year and the next. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)