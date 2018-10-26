ECB's Draghi defends his independence amid attacks from Italy

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Central banks must remain independent from governments if they are to control inflation, the head of the European Central Bank said on Friday, as he was being attacked by the Italian government over his remarks on the country’s situation.

“The central bank should not be subject to fiscal or political dominance and should be free to choose the instruments that are most appropriate to deliver its mandate,” Draghi, himself an Italian, told an audience in Brussels. (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa)